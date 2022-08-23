AGL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
Markets

European stocks extend losses at open

AFP Published 23 Aug, 2022 02:22pm

LONDON: Europe’s stock markets fell further in opening deals Tuesday on stubborn worries that the US Federal Reserve will carry on ramping up interest rates to fight inflation.

In initial trade, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies lost 0.3 percent to 7,509.18 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index shed almost 0.4 percent to 13,181.27 points and the Paris CAC 40 retreated 0.6 percent to 6,343.22.

Global stocks mostly fall amid central bank concerns

With the Jackson Hole symposium of central bankers and finance chiefs taking place this week, the focus is on what Fed chief Jerome Powell says about its plans to tackle prices, with many fearing officials could send the world’s biggest economy into recession.

The euro, meanwhile, hit a new 20-year low against the dollar on Tuesday at $0.9902.

Europe’s stock markets

