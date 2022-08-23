Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains over 400 points after MPC maintains key interest rate

Positivity returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) kept the policy rate unchanged, as the KSE-100 index moved past the 43,000-point level during the trading session on Tuesday.

At around 2:00pm, the benchmark KSE-100 index was being traded at 43,240.19, a gain of 413.53 points or 0.97%.

On Monday, the index had closed negative for the third consecutive session, driven by political uncertainty and anticipation over monetary policy and, as a result, the benchmark index shed 443.99 points or 1.03% to close at 42,826.66.

The positive sentiments now come as MPC of the SBP on Monday maintained the key interest rate at 15%.

"With recent inflation developments in line with expectations, domestic demand beginning to moderate and the external position showing some improvement, the MPC felt that it was prudent to take a pause at this stage," the MPC was quoted as saying in the monetary policy statement.

“To cool the overheating economy and contain the current account deficit, the policy rate has been raised by a cumulative 800 basis points since last September, some temporary administrative steps have recently been taken to curtail imports, and strong fiscal consolidation is planned for FY23. These actions are expected to work their way through the system over the coming months,” it added.

“We welcome the SBP’s MPC decision not to increase the policy rate further,” said the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) in a tweet post, adding that significant demand and import-compressing (including targeted non-rate) measures are already in place.

