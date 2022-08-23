AGL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.68%)
Intra-day update: Rupee begins to fall against US dollar

  • Hovering around 217-218 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 23, 2022 Updated August 23, 2022 01:38pm

The rupee began to fall in the inter-bank market, depreciating 0.37% against the US dollar during trading on Tuesday.

At around 1:30pm, the rupee was being quoted at 217.49, a depreciation of Re0.82 or 0.37% against the greenback, during intra-day trading. The rupee had earlier gained in value in the opening hours of trading.

Rupee registers 0.93% fall against US dollar amid political noise

On Monday, Pakistan's rupee registered a drop of 0.93% or Rs2.01 to settle at 216.66 against the US dollar as political noise engulfed the market.

Additionally, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in line with market expectations decided to maintain the policy rate at 15%, citing some positive developments on the domestic and external front.

“This will positively affect the markets,” said Trust Securities and Brokerage Limited (TSBL) in a note on Tuesday.

The MPC projected that headline inflation may surge to its peak in the first quarter of this fiscal year before declining gradually through the rest of the year.

On a positive note, foreign exchange reserves are likely to reach around $16 billion during FY23, said the MPC, supported by the completion of the upcoming International Monetary Fund (IMF) review and the additional inflows from friendly countries.

On the other hand, domestic political tensions remain high, adding to market uncertainty.

The ongoing “political uncertainty would negatively affect the rupee”, said TSBL.

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, rose on Tuesday as concerns over tight supply dominated market sentiment after Saudi Arabia warned that the major oil producer could cut output to correct a recent oil price decline.

On Tuesday, the dollar held firm on safe-haven flows as Europe confronts energy supply and broader economic growth concerns. Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index stood firm at 108.9, attempting to breach a two-decade high of 109.29 hits in July.

This is an intra-day update

