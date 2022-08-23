AGL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.56%)
ANL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
AVN 84.86 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.74%)
BOP 6.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 79.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
EPCL 65.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
FFL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
GGGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.75%)
GGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
GTECH 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.39%)
LOTCHEM 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.16%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.27%)
OGDC 84.35 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.58%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.21%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.88%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
TELE 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.62%)
TPL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.78%)
TREET 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.25%)
TRG 97.86 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.4%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.92%)
BR100 4,346 Increased By 80.5 (1.89%)
BR30 15,908 Increased By 217 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,340 Increased By 513.8 (1.2%)
KSE30 16,448 Increased By 215.9 (1.33%)
Aug 23, 2022
Markets

China stocks fall as property woes, COVID concerns weigh

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2022 10:45am

SHANGHAI: Chinese blue chips inched lower on Tuesday, as investors worried that recent support measures were not enough to turn around the country’s beleaguered property sector, while rising COVID-19 cases and extended power curbs also dented sentiment.

China stocks rise on cuts in lending benchmarks to revive economy

** The CSI300 Index had slipped 0.2% by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.2% after dropping as much as 0.5%.

** The Hang Seng Index declined 0.5%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 0.4%.

** Real estate developers lost 1.4%, after closing almost flat in the previous session, even as China cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference.

** Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported China was planning to offer 200 billion yuan ($29.2 billion) in special loans to ensure stalled housing projects were delivered to buyers.

** “The latest batch of policies will help, but they are still reactive and piecemeal,” Nomura said in a note. “Simply put, these supportive measures are not able to turn around the heavily hit property sector yet.”

** The healthcare, non-ferrous metal and liquor sectors declined 1.2% each.

** However, energy shares soared 3%, while brokerage firms and photovoltaic companies added 1.7% each.

** “We think that it will continue to slide, given that the economy faces multiple challenges, including from its property sector,” Capital Economics analysts said in a note, referring to China’s stock market.

** They also warned power shortages due to droughts in parts of the country looked set to hobble industries in the near term.

** Some companies’ operations have been affected by the power curbs.

** As of Sunday, 23 provinces and two municipalities actively recorded locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, according to Nomura.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong were flat.

