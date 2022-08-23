AGL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.56%)
ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.55%)
AVN 84.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.85%)
BOP 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
EFERT 79.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.44%)
EPCL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
FCCL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.42%)
FFL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.98%)
GGGL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.84%)
GGL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.57%)
HUMNL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.69%)
LOTCHEM 30.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.83%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.27%)
OGDC 84.49 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.75%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.21%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.93%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
TELE 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.79%)
TPL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
TPLP 20.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.98%)
TREET 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.25%)
TRG 97.90 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.78%)
UNITY 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.63%)
WAVES 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
BR100 4,347 Increased By 81.1 (1.9%)
BR30 15,912 Increased By 220.4 (1.4%)
KSE100 43,365 Increased By 537.8 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,458 Increased By 226 (1.39%)
Hong Kong shares start with losses

AFP Published 23 Aug, 2022 09:46am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday morning, extending the previous day’s drop, following a big sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by growing concerns about rising interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.06 percent, or 12.75 points, to 19,644.23.

Hong Kong stocks end lower, Shanghai bounces

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.10 percent, or 3.37 points, to 3,274.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.20 percent, or 4.42 points, to 2,223.90.

Hong Kong shares

