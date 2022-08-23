Hong Kong shares start with losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday morning, extending the previous day’s drop, following a big sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by growing concerns about rising interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.06 percent, or 12.75 points, to 19,644.23.

Hong Kong stocks end lower, Shanghai bounces

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.10 percent, or 3.37 points, to 3,274.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.20 percent, or 4.42 points, to 2,223.90.