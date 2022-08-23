IK, Punjab CM take stock of situation

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi held an important meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at BaniGala and discussed important issues concerning affairs of the Punjab government, said sources. The sources claimed that political situation and the case registered against Imran Khan were also discussed.

Elahi expressed serious concern over what he called retaliatory actions against PTI and vowed that the Punjab government would support the party in every situation, the sources said. “Elahi told Imran Khan that the Punjab government is fully supporting the PTI and all arrangements will be made for security of the PTI chairman and other party leaders.”

Separately, the CM Pervaiz Elahi directed all relevant departments to work in coordinated manner for helping flood affectees. He directed authorities concerned to take all-out measures to deal with river flooding in Rajanpur, Taunsa Sharif and in Dera Ghazi Khan. He asked them to take measures for shifting people from inundated areas to safer places. He said rehabilitation of flood affectees is priority of his government.

On the other hand, Chairman Federal Flood Commission Ahmed Kamal said the NDMA in collaboration with all the stakeholders is carrying out rescue and relief activities across the country. Unfortunately, he said, the country received unprecedented rainfall during the prevailing monsoon which was recorded to be 133% above average. “The relentless wet weather has pummelled the country, as well as, destroyed the infrastructure in rural areas and cities. No major threat from the Indian side is there regarding the flow of water. High alert has been issued to the authorities regarding the flow of water in rest of the rivers. Need of the time is to construct new dams in order to store water,” he said.

A strong recovery and reconstruction strategy should be devised by the government to deal with such challenges in future. Moreover, the government should have a ready supply of dewatering pumps and similar machinery that is used for draining water from roads and buildings, he added.

