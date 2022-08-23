NEW DELHI: Asia’s gasoline crack continued to climb on Monday after crude oil benchmarks weakened, although gains were capped by fuel demand worries in China.

The crack rose to $14.52 a barrel from $13.88 a barrel in the last session. Gasoline margins posted gains of more than 30% last week amid inventory drawdowns at key trading hubs.

In a sign of overall concern about the Chinese economy, Beijing cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference by a bigger margin to revive an economy hobbled by a property crisis and a resurgence of COVID cases.

Meanwhile, the naphtha crack in the region extended losses amid muted trading at the Singapore window.