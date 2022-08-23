KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 244,949 tonnes of cargo comprising 177,171 tonnes of import cargo and 67,778 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 177,171 comprised of 110,942 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 24,598 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,912 tonnes of Chickpeas, 1,005 tonnes of Iron, 15,908 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 8,351 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 67,778 tonnes comprised of 5932 tonnes of containerized cargo, 80 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5125 tonnes of Cement, 407 tonnes of Corn & 1,702 tonnes of Rice.

Nearly, 11057 containers comprising of 5932 containers import and 5125 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1213 of 20’s and 2313 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 46 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 631 of 20’s and 654 of 40’s loaded containers while 470 of 20’s and 1358 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 13 ships, namely Eastern daphne, Seaspan Chiba, FLC Longivity, Al Shaffiah, Shanghai Voyager, OOCL Charleston, Cma Cgm Titus, Diyala, Golden Cecilie, Hanne Danca, Northern Dedication, Hans Schulte and Ever Ursula have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 08 ships namely, Kavita, Navios Jasmine, Northern Discovery, Pilion, Shanghai Voyager, Seaspan Chiba, Xin Chang Shu and Cma Cgm Titus sailed from Karachi Port.

As many as 07 cargo, namely Korea Cheml, Sunrise, Bow Cecil, Thorswind, Ital Usodimare, Tarlan and Arife were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a containers ship ‘Cosco Japan’ left the Port on Monday morning, while 02 more ships, Sun Rise and MeratusJayawijaya are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 135,131 tonnes, comprising 105,279 tonnes imports cargo and 29,852 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,573` Containers (1,817 TEUs Imports and 1,756 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, MilahaRas Laffan, Al-Salam, DM Emerald and Santa Teresa & 02 more ships, Conti Courage and Lana carrying, LNG, Gas oil, Chemical, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at EETL, FOTCO, EVTL, PIBT and QICT on Monday, 22th Aug-2022.

