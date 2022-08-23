Sindh tags Rs350m for research on new rice varieties

KARACHI: Sindh Government has approved Rs.350 million for the research and development work for introducing new rice varieties in the country.

Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) had been demanding of the government for the allocation of funds for research and development of rice seeds.

After continuous joint efforts of REAP and Agriculture Department, the Sindh Government has finally approved Rs.350 Million for the establishment of Phytotron Tunnels for the speedy research and development work for introducing new rice varieties within the shortest possible time. Previously it was taking 6-8 years to introduce new rice seed for commercial use.

Muhammad Anwar Mian Noor, Senior Vice Chairman REAP, said this project will be a game changer in agriculture sector, as it is also useful for all agricultural commodities. Officials of Sindh Agriculture Department have submitted the initial draft of feasibility report (PC-1) with Planning Department for sanction of funds for this project, he said.

“We hope that after the establishment of these Phytotron Tunnels at Rice Research Institute, Dokri, we will see a phenomenal increase in rice production, which will definitely helpful to increase rice exports from Pakistan to fetch the much needed foreign exchange for the growth of our country’s economy,” he added.

He appreciated the efforts of Managing Committee Members REAP for their support, especially Muhammad Raza, former Senior Vice Chairman REAP and Faisal Anis Majeed MC member for their continuous efforts to get this job done.

Sindh will be the 1st province to have this latest and advanced facility in its Rice Research Centres, Noor mentioned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022