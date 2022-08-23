AGL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.63%)
Aug 23, 2022
Business & Finance

Foreign investment: Pakistan an attractive destination: PM

APP Published 23 Aug, 2022 05:56am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Finland and desired cooperation in diverse fields.

The Prime Minister expressed these views in a meeting with Ulla-Maija Rantapuska, Investment Manager, Finnfund, Finland, accompanied by Wille Eerola, Honorary Consul General of Pakistan for Finland. Mentioning the business-friendly policies adopted by the current government, the Prime Minister said Pakistan had great opportunities for investment in information technology, energy, agriculture, industries and e-commerce sector.

Ulla-Maija Rantapuska informed the Prime Minister about the interest Finnfund had in investing in the areas of renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, financial institutions and digital infrastructure solutions in Pakistan.

She also mentioned that Finnfund has already invested US$3 million equity of 17.59 percent shareholding in TPL Insurance Limited, Pakistan’s first direct insurance company. The Prime Minister appreciated the proposals of Finnfund and assured that the government would facilitate the Finnfund in the said ventures.

