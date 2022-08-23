Mother & child hospitals being set up in Punjab: minister

LAHORE: Inaugurating the first training center of Punjab in Gynecology Department of Services Hospital, provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Monday that all measures are being taken to ensure the health of mother and child in the province.

As per vision of Imran Khan, we are building mother and child hospitals in Punjab. As soon as PTI’s government came, we started the plan of mother and child hospitals to ensure the health of mother and child, she said.

World Health Organization Country Head Dr Palitha Mahipala, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Dr Farooq Afzal, Dr Tayyaba Wasim, Dr Rubina Sohail, MS Services Hospital Dr Ehtishamul Haq, Dr Jamshed from World Health Organization and other faculty members were present.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that they are the signatories of reducing maternal and child mortality rates in sustainable development goals. “Before today, no government has thought about mother and child hospitals. Apart from the Tehreek-e-Insaaf government, till date no government has planned to ensure the health of mother and child,” she said, adding: “Due to delivery at homes, the life of the mother and child is at risk. More than 1300 basic health units in Punjab have been made 24/7. More than 1300 24/7 centers have been established in Punjab.”

The minister added that 480 ambulances are providing services to ensure the health of mothers and children in Punjab. The World Health Organization has always cooperated in providing better health facilities to the people. In view of the increasing population, we have to take urgent measures to ensure the health of the mother and child, she said.

Dr Palithapahipala, Country Head of the WHO said that the WHO has been the part of the government to provide better health facilities to the people. It will always cooperate with Punjab. This training center will play a leading role for the training of doctors and midwives of government hospitals, he added.

