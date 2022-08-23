Cross-border money transfers: MoneyGram, Bank Alfalah partner with Babar Azam

KARACHI: MoneyGram International, Inc, a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, and Bank Alfalah, one of the largest banks in Pakistan, Monday announced a new endorsement partnership with Babar Azam, Pakistani international cricketer and captain of the Pakistan national cricket team.

The partnership with Babar Azam was announced via MoneyGram and Bank Alfalah’s social media handles. With this partnership, Babar Azam will promote the ability for consumers around the world to use MoneyGram’s services to send money to their loved ones for cash pick-up at over 750 branches of Bank Alfalah throughout Pakistan or directly into their loved ones’ bank accounts and participating mobile wallets in Pakistan via Bank Alfalah.

“As we continue to expand our global receive network to support the urgent needs of families around the world, we are thrilled to work with Babar Azam to help promote the suite of services we offer through our partnership with Bank Alfalah,” said Greg Hall, Chief Marketing Officer at MoneyGram.

Further talking about this development, Bank Alfalah’s Group Head, Corporate, Investment Banking and International Business, Saadur Rahman Khan shared, “We couldn’t be happier that Babar Azamhas come on board to endorse Bank Alfalah’s cross-border money transfer solutions in partnership with MoneyGram. This partnership will help Bank Alfalah further spread its message amongst families in Pakistan relying on fast and convenient money transfers from abroad and solidify the trust they place in us for responsibly and efficiently meeting their needs”.

Babar’s mass appeal and his ability to seamlessly connect with audiences both in Pakistan and abroad make him an excellent fit for MoneyGram and Bank Alfalah, who together help support the financial connection of overseas diaspora to Pakistan.

“I am excited to partner with a global brand like MoneyGram and one of Pakistan’s largest private banks, Bank Alfalah, that help connect families and loved ones by making transfers to Pakistan seamless for consumers through their cash pick up and direct to account or mobile wallet services” shared Babar Azam. “I salute the real heroes who work hard and send money home to support their families and contribute to our country’s economy.”

