JI chief urges govts to pay attention on flood-hit areas

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has called for ceasefire between federal and Punjab governments, appealing them to pay attention on flood hit areas.

According to media cell of JI at Mansoora while talking to local journalists here on Monday, he said the rain waters washed away villages in southern Punjab, making thousands homeless waiting for the government aid. But, the rulers were engaged in fights for self-interests, abandoning the people. He said it was not the first-time rulers left alone the masses in need. Public welfare had need been on the agenda of the ruling parties, he added.

JI Chief said the prime minister and Punjab chief minister should be present among the affectees instead of sitting at their luxury offices. He said the PTI chairman held public meetings in twin cities, ignoring the people of the two provinces where his party was in power. He said the government must ensure the dispatch of food and other items in the flood hit area or the JI would hold sit-in in front of the PM and CM offices in Islamabad and Lahore.

Sirajul Haq, who is on three-day visit to southern Punjab since Sunday to express solidarity with the calamity hit people, had also visited Balochistan few days ago. He told the journalists that rain waters made thousands homeless in 27 districts of the province. “People in Balochistan are also waiting for government help,” he said.

He also appealed to the armed forces to spend their maximum resources to provide relief to the poor masses. He said if the leaders of the ruling parties were unwilling to leave their bungalows and office then they should provide the state resources to the JI for relief activities.

“Over 2,000 workers and volunteers of the JI and al-Khidmat Foundation are busy in relief activities alone in southern Punjab. We have the capability to serve the masses. Provide us resources if you (rulers) do not want to go there.”He appealed to the public for donations and funds for flood relief activities.

