Fresh monsoon spell to enter South Punjab today

LAHORE: A fresh monsoon spell is set to enter the country today (Tuesday) which would continue to shower rain until 26th of August, said sources from Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

However, the main thrust of this fresh system would be towards South of Punjab and not the provinces of Balochistan and Sindh as was the case with earlier spell that has brought some 600 millimeter rain in the Pad Edan in Sindh.

Sources pointed out that availability of monsoon winds at the height of above 10,000 feet was quite a disturbing phenomenon which had brought more rains to Balochistan and Sindh. However, it has dispersed now and the next system would be shower rain in the area of D G Khan, followed by the catchment areas of River Kabul including the city of Noshehra. It may be noted that Chief Minister Punjab Ch Pervaiz Elahi has also held a meeting of all the relevant departments on Monday evening to gauge whether the fresh spell may transform into a flood like situation or not.

The PMD sources said there are minimum chances of a flood out of the fresh spell of monsoon system. Also, they have expressed the hope that the monsoon season would also turn limbo with the termination of this spell which would be followed by the end of monsoon season by the middle of September.

“The upcoming monsoon spell would be the last severe spell,” they said, adding that a high pressure wind is likely to erupt from the Arabian Sea, which would hinder further inflow of monsoon winds from the Bay of Bengal.

According to sources, the high pressure wind from the Arabian Sea would keep blocking inflow of monsoon winds for a week and finally the situation would lead to absolute termination of the monsoon season. It would bring more dryness to the upper part of the country, which would be helpful in reducing the moisture level ahead.

It may be noted that both the provinces of Balochistan and Sindh have been receiving heavy rains since the month of July without a break, leading to widespread devastation. Torrential rains in Balochistan and Sindh have resulted into deaths, injuries, damage of infrastructure and private properties, and road blockages, leading to relief operations by the civil and military administrations.

