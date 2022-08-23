AGL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.63%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2022 05:56am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(HUBCSC2) The Hub
Power Company Ltd              16-08-2022   22-08-2022
Fauji Fertilizer
Bin Qasim Ltd #                19-08-2022   25-08-2022                                    25-08-2022
Engro Polymer
& Chemicals Ltd                23-08-2022   25-08-2022   25%(ii)           19-08-2022
Engro Polymer
& Chemicals
Ltd(Preference)                23-08-2022   25-08-2022   3.7%(ii)          19-08-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd                24-08-2022   26-08-2022   17.50%(ii),10% B  22-08-2022
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd      22-08-2022   29-08-2022   NIL                              29-08-2022
Waves Home Appliances Ltd      22-08-2022   29-08-2022   NIL                              29-08-2022
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd ***  22-08-2022   29-08-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd #          23-08-2022   29-08-2022                                    29-08-2022
The United Insurance Co.
of Pakistan Ltd                25-08-2022   29-08-2022   15%(ii)           23-08-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd #              24-08-2022   30-08-2022                                    30-08-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd          29-08-2022   30-08-2022   110%(ii)          25-08-2022
Worldcall Telecom Ltd          23-08-2022   31-08-2022   NIL                              31-08-2022
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd
Term Finance                   25-08-2022   31-08-2022
(PESC1) Pakistan
Energy Sukuk-1                 26-08-2022   31-08-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd.                  30-08-2022   31-08-2022
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                    30-08-2022   31-08-2022   500%(ii)          26-08-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd         30-08-2022   01-09-2022   15%(ii)           26-08-2022
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd           27-08-2022   02-09-2022
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd    31-08-2022   02-09-2022   20%(i)            29-08-2022
Allied Bank Ltd                31-08-2022   02-09-2022   20%(ii)           29-08-2022
Pakgen Power Ltd               01-09-2022   03-09-2022   15%(i)            30-08-2022
MCB Bank Ltd                   01-09-2022   03-09-2022   40%(ii)           30-08-2022
Lalpir Power Ltd               01-09-2022   03-09-2022   15%(i)            30-08-2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir
Siddiqui & Co. Ltd             30-08-2022   06-09-2022
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd       31-08-2022   06-09-2022   100%(F)           29-08-2022     06-09-2022
Ados Pakistan Ltd #            01-09-2022   08-09-2022                                    08-09-2022
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd        07-09-2022   14-09-2022   NIL                              14-09-2022
Attock Refinery Ltd            14-09-2022   20-09-2022   100%(F)           12-09-2022     20-09-2022
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd         14-09-2022   20-09-2022   500%(F)           12-09-2022     20-09-2022
Attock Petroleum Ltd           14-09-2022   20-09-2022   300%(F)25%(B)     12-09-2022     20-09-2022
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd #   14-09-2022   21-09-2022                                    21-09-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd               11-09-2022   25-09-2022
Colgate-Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd                 20-09-2022   26-09-2022   280%(F),15% B     16-09-2022     26-09-2022
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd       20-09-2022   27-09-2022   200%(F)           16-09-2022     27-09-2022
ICI Pakistan Ltd               21-09-2022   27-09-2022   150%(F)           19-09-2022     27-09-2022
Lucky Cement Ltd               20-09-2022   28-09-2022   NIL                              28-09-2022
Pakistan Cables Ltd            21-09-2022   28-09-2022   65%(F),15% B      19-09-2022     28-09-2022
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd     22-09-2022   28-09-2022   620%(F)           20-09-2022     28-09-2022
Century Paper
& Board Mills Ltd              22-09-2022   28-09-2022   10% B             20-09-2022     28-09-2022
International Steels Ltd       21-09-2022   29-09-2022   45(F)             19-09-2022     29-09-2022
National Refinery Ltd          12-10-2022   19-10-2022   150%(F)           10-10-2022     19-10-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd     12-10-2022   19-10-2022   15%(F)            10-10-2022     19-10-2022
Amreli Steels Ltd              10-10-2022   20-10-2022                                    20-10-2022
MCB-ARIF HABIB SAVINGS
AND INV. LTD.                  17-10-2022   24-10-2022   10%(F)            13-10-2022     24-10-2022
Data Textiles Ltd #                                                                       10-08-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure in the ratio of 100 shares for WAVES the

shareholders will get 20 shares of WHALE ***

Book Closure for Substantial Acquisition of

Voting Shares and Takeovers **

Book Closure in the ratio of 1000 shares for NCL the

shareholders will get 780 shares of NCPL *

