Kibor interbank offered rates

Published 23 Aug, 2022 05:56am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (August 22, 2022).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      15.01    15.51
2-Week      15.04    15.54
1-Month     15.10    15.60
3-Month     15.68    15.93
6-Month     15.77    16.02
9-Month     15.79    16.29
1-Year      15.84    16.34
==========================

Data source: SBP

