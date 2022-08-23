Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (August 22, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 2.32114 2.31486 2.32400 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 2.38671 2.38686 2.40043 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 2.95771 2.92157 2.98400 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 3.54757 3.50929 3.56886 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 4.01586 3.95900 4.01586 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
