SBP set to announce monetary policy shortly
- Central bank raised the key interest rate by 125 basis points in its previous announcement
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is set to announce the key interest rate shortly through a press release.
This will be the first MPC announcement after the government on Friday appointed Jameel Ahmad the new governor of the central bank for a period of five years.
Most analysts are expecting no change in the upcoming monetary policy, which comes at a time of rising inflation.
Monetary policy: a look at SBP's previous announcements
The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation hit 24.9% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in July 2022, a 14-year high. The weekly review of the sensitive price index (SPI) on Friday also showed a record increase in inflation up to 42.31% on a year-on-year basis in August, data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed.
Pakistan's current account deficit for June stood at $2.28 billion, up 59% compared with the figure in May when it stood at $1.43 billion.
Meanwhile, the government has now also lifted a ban on imports on the insistence of international organisations, but finance minister Miftah Ismail insisted that enhanced regulatory duties would control the inward flow of non-essential shipments.
The import ban had proved crucial in narrowing the rising trade deficit, which shrank by 18% YoY and 47% MoM during the month of July 22.
In the previous monetary policy meeting held on July 7 2022, the committee increased the benchmark policy rate by 125 basis points (bps) to 15%. In addition, it linked the interest rates of the Export Finance Scheme (EFS) and Long-Term Financing Facility (LTFF) with the policy rate and offered a discount of 500 bps relative to the policy rate to incentivize exports.
