Aug 22, 2022
Pakistan

SBP set to announce monetary policy shortly

  • Central bank raised the key interest rate by 125 basis points in its previous announcement
BR Web Desk Published 22 Aug, 2022 03:02pm

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is set to announce the key interest rate shortly through a press release.

This will be the first MPC announcement after the government on Friday appointed Jameel Ahmad the new governor of the central bank for a period of five years.

Most analysts are expecting no change in the upcoming monetary policy, which comes at a time of rising inflation.

Monetary policy: a look at SBP's previous announcements

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation hit 24.9% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in July 2022, a 14-year high. The weekly review of the sensitive price index (SPI) on Friday also showed a record increase in inflation up to 42.31% on a year-on-year basis in August, data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed.

Pakistan's current account deficit for June stood at $2.28 billion, up 59% compared with the figure in May when it stood at $1.43 billion.

Meanwhile, the government has now also lifted a ban on imports on the insistence of international organisations, but finance minister Miftah Ismail insisted that enhanced regulatory duties would control the inward flow of non-essential shipments.

The import ban had proved crucial in narrowing the rising trade deficit, which shrank by 18% YoY and 47% MoM during the month of July 22.

In the previous monetary policy meeting held on July 7 2022, the committee increased the benchmark policy rate by 125 basis points (bps) to 15%. In addition, it linked the interest rates of the Export Finance Scheme (EFS) and Long-Term Financing Facility (LTFF) with the policy rate and offered a discount of 500 bps relative to the policy rate to incentivize exports.

