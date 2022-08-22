AGL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.63%)
ANL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
AVN 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.78%)
BOP 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.42%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
EPCL 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.59%)
FCCL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
FFL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.48%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
GTECH 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.47%)
OGDC 83.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.12%)
PAEL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.31%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
TELE 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.57%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
TPLP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.92%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
TRG 96.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.44%)
UNITY 22.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.11%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.18%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.52%)
BR100 4,266 Decreased By -69.2 (-1.6%)
BR30 15,691 Decreased By -289.8 (-1.81%)
KSE100 42,827 Decreased By -444 (-1.03%)
KSE30 16,232 Decreased By -166.4 (-1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India win toss, bat in pursuit of Zimbabwe ODI sweep

AFP Published 22 Aug, 2022 01:28pm

HARARE: India captain KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bat in the third one-day international against Zimbabwe in Harare on Monday.

The tourists began the three-match series last Thursday with a 10-wicket victory and won by five wickets two days later to build an unassailable 2-0 lead.

“We want to challenge ourselves,” said Rahul. “There will be some movement early on. I have not spent time batting and it will be good to gain some confidence before the Asia Cup.”

Rahul did not get an opportunity to bat in the first match and made only one run in the second before being trapped leg before wicket.

India changed two of the side that won on Saturday with Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan replacing Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.

Zimbabwe also made two changes as they sought to avoid a whitewash with Tony Munyonga and Richard Ngarava promoted and Wessly Madhevere and Tanaka Chivanga dropping out.

Thakur in the wickets as India cruise to ODI series win v Zimbabwe

Both teams are in the middle of busy schedules, with India facing arch rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday, the same day Zimbabwe begin an ODI tour of Australia.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Regis Chakabva (capt, wkt), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (capt), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wkt), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Langton Rusere (ZIM)

TV umpire: Forster Mutizwa (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

India Zimbabwe KL Rahul Australia’s Shikhar Dhawan Asia Cup

Comments

1000 characters

India win toss, bat in pursuit of Zimbabwe ODI sweep

Terror case: IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan till August 25

Intra-day update: Rupee falls to 216 level against US dollar

PM Shehbaz to visit Qatar on Tuesday

Police granted two-day physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

Default risk averted, but structural reforms essential for economy: Pasha

Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar

Hasnain replaces Shaheen in Pakistan’s Asia Cup squad

Sri Lanka’s national consumer price index surges 66.7% year on year in July

US commits to Afghan asset talks despite frustration with Taliban

Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

Read more stories