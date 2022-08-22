AGL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.63%)
Gill’s career-best 130 puts India in control against Zimbabwe

AFP Published August 22, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 05:03pm

HARARE: Shubman Gill made his first international hundred as India scored 289-8 in the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare on Monday.

Gill smacked 130 off 97 balls, hitting 15 fours and a six, as Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan (40) and captain KL Rahul (30) also contributed with the bat.

The breakthrough century for the 22-year-old Gill came less than a month after he came agonisingly close to achieving the feat, scoring an unbeaten 98 against the West Indies in Port of Spain.

Gill shared a 140-run third-wicket partnership with Kishan, who reached his half-century before being run out by Tony Munyonga.

Thakur in the wickets as India cruise to ODI series win v Zimbabwe

In the first ball of the final over Gill sought a boundary, but he achieved height rather than length off a Brad Evans delivery and was caught at long-off by Innocent Kaia.

Kishan struck six fours and Dhawan five fours while Rahul put behind him being out for one in the second ODI last Saturday with a knock that included one six and one four.

Fast bowler Evans was the only Zimbabwe bowler to impress, taking a career-best five wickets for 54 runs in 10 overs.

The match is a dead rubber after India took a 2-0 lead on Saturday through a five-wicket victory. They won the opening match by 10 wickets.

