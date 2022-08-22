AGL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.76%)
ANL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
AVN 82.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.65%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.19%)
EPCL 65.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
FFL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.26%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.16%)
GGGL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.79%)
GGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.9%)
GTECH 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.17%)
LOTCHEM 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.38%)
MLCF 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.53%)
OGDC 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.4%)
PAEL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 19.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.67%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.16%)
TPL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
TPLP 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.16%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
TRG 96.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.32%)
UNITY 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.84%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.18%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.83%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -65.9 (-1.52%)
BR30 15,699 Decreased By -281.7 (-1.76%)
KSE100 42,926 Decreased By -344.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 16,259 Decreased By -140.1 (-0.85%)
Aug 22, 2022
Markets

European equities drop at open

AFP Published 22 Aug, 2022 01:09pm

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets sank in opening deals on Monday on concerns about Federal Reserve plans to further hike interest rates to tackle soaring inflation.

In initial trade, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies lost 0.3 percent to 7,526.82 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index shed 0.4 percent to 13,488.86 points and the Paris CAC 40 retreated almost 0.7 percent to 6,453.71.

Asian markets traded mostly lower as the rally from June’s lows runs out of steam owing to the Fed’s rate-hiking plans.

Investors are now focusing on a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that starts on Thursday.

European shares end week lower on recession fears

“The recent rally ran out of steam as investors braced for the latest Federal Reserve pronouncements later this week,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

“The likely highlight of the annual Jackson Hole symposium will be a speech from Fed Chair (Jerome) Powell.”

