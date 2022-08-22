AGL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.76%)
ANL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
AVN 82.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.65%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.19%)
EPCL 65.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
FFL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.26%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.16%)
GGGL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.79%)
GGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.9%)
GTECH 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.17%)
LOTCHEM 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.38%)
MLCF 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.53%)
OGDC 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.4%)
PAEL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 19.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.67%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.16%)
TPL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
TPLP 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.16%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
TRG 96.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.32%)
UNITY 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.84%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.18%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.83%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -66 (-1.52%)
BR30 15,695 Decreased By -285.7 (-1.79%)
KSE100 42,912 Decreased By -358.9 (-0.83%)
KSE30 16,250 Decreased By -148.4 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar

Reuters Published August 22, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 12:50pm

TOKYO: Oil prices slumped on Monday, ending three days of gains, as investors were concerned aggressive US interest rate hikes will weaken the global economy and dent fuel demand while a strengthening dollar also added to pressure.

Brent crude futures for October settlement declined $1.58, or 1.6%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0640 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery, due to expire on Monday, were down $1.70, or 1.9%, at $89.07 a barrel.

The more active October contract was at $88.92, down $1.52, or 1.7%.

Both Brent and WTI climbed for a third straight day on Friday, but fell about 1.5% for the week on a stronger dollar and demand fears. “Growing fears over a global economic slowdown are behind the fall in oil markets,” said Tatsufumi Okoshi, senior economist at Nomura Securities.

“A higher US dollar also prompted fresh selling,” he said. The dollar index rose to a five-week high on Monday after Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said the “urge” among central bankers was towards faster, front-loaded interest rate increases.

A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for buyers in other currencies.

Investors will be paying close attention to comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell when he addresses an annual global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

Oil prices down on recession jitters

The Fed is seen as having more room to hike rates than central banks of other large economies which are more fragile. Prices also fell on worries over slowing fuel demand in China, the world’s largest oil importer, because of a power crunch in the southwest caused by a heatwave.

“China’s power restriction in some regions is also a concern as it could affect economic activity,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.

China’s southwestern province of Sichuan will extend curbs on industrial power consumers until Aug. 25 as it tries to deal with dwindling hydropower output and surging household electricity demand following a long heatwave, financial news service Caixin said.

In a sign of overall concern about the Chinese economy, Beijing cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference by a bigger margin on Monday, adding to last week’s easing measures, to revive an economy hobbled by a property crisis and a resurgence of COVID cases.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the United States, Britain, France and Germany discussed efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the White House said on Sunday, though no further details were provided.

france Germany Oil prices US West Texas Intermediate US dollar Brent crude oil Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Comments

1000 characters

Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar

Intra-day update: Rupee trades above 215 against US dollar

Terror case: Imran Khan files pre-arrest bail plea in IHC

Framework agreement with Denmark: Cabinet sets aside PPRA concerns

HBL to represent country at SCO-IBA Council moot in Tashkent

Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

US commits to Afghan asset talks despite frustration with Taliban

IHC refers FBR ‘malpractice’ case to FTO

Superannuation: govt mulling retaining ‘good’ officers

Flood relief likely to find focus

Read more stories