AGL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.63%)
ANL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
AVN 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.78%)
BOP 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.42%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
EPCL 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.59%)
FCCL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
FFL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.48%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
GTECH 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.47%)
OGDC 83.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.12%)
PAEL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.31%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
TELE 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.57%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
TPLP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.92%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
TRG 96.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.44%)
UNITY 22.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.11%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.18%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.52%)
BR100 4,266 Decreased By -69.2 (-1.6%)
BR30 15,691 Decreased By -289.8 (-1.81%)
KSE100 42,827 Decreased By -444 (-1.03%)
KSE30 16,232 Decreased By -166.4 (-1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls 4% on concerns economic slowdown may dent fuel demand

Reuters Published August 22, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 07:46pm

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Monday in volatile trading, ending three days of gains, on fears aggressive US interest rate hikes may lead to a global economic slowdown and dent fuel demand.

Brent crude futures for October settlement fell $3.99, or 4.1%, to $92.73 a barrel by 1411 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for September delivery - due to expire on Monday - was down $3.77, or 4.1%, at $87. The more active October contract was down $3.73 cents, or 4.1%, at $86.71.

“Choppy trade continues. There remain many factors influencing the oil price right now from a tight market to a diminishing growth outlook and a potential Iran nuclear deal,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

“We could see WTI remain choppy around $90 and Brent hover above $92 for a little while longer yet.”

Pressuring prices were worries over slowing fuel demand in China, the world’s largest oil importer, partly because of a power crunch in the southwest.

Beijing cut its benchmark lending rate on Monday as part of measures to revive an economy hobbled by a property crisis and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Oil prices down on recession jitters

Also pushing down prices, the dollar index rose to a five-week high on Monday. A stronger US currency is generally bearish for the market because much of the world’s oil trade is conducted in dollars.

Investors will be paying close attention to comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell when he addresses an annual global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the United States, Britain, France and Germany discussed efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the White House said on Sunday, which could allow sanctioned Iranian oil to return to global markets.

High natural gas prices exacerbated by reduced supply from Russia is strengthening oil demand, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

“While funds continued to sell crude oil in anticipation of an economic slowdown, the refined product market was sending another signal with refinery margins on the rise again, partly due to surging gas prices making refined alternatives, such as diesel, look cheap,” Hansen said.

Supply worldwide remains relatively tight, with the operator of a pipeline supplying about 1% of global oil via Russia saying it will reduce output again because of damaged equipment.

france Germany Oil prices US West Texas Intermediate US dollar Brent crude oil Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Comments

1000 characters

Oil falls 4% on concerns economic slowdown may dent fuel demand

Pakistan to receive $2bn from Qatar: report

Monetary policy: SBP keeps key interest rate unchanged at 15%

Rupee registers 0.93% fall against US dollar amid political noise

KSE-100 falls below 43,000 on monetary policy anticipation

PM Shehbaz to visit Qatar on Tuesday

Bangladesh to cut school, office hours to save power

PM Shehbaz takes notice of skyrocketing electricity bills

Police granted two-day physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

Default risk averted, but structural reforms essential for economy: Pasha

Read more stories