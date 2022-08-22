Intra-day update: Rupee trades above 215 against US dollar

The rupee recorded a dip against the US dollar, and was hovering at 215-216 level in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At around 12:15pm, the rupee was being quoted at 215.51, a depreciation of Re0.86 or 0.39%, against the greenback during intra-day trading.

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

The rupee closed the previous week with a marginal gain of 0.4%, settling at 214.65 on Friday with analysts believing that the currency has reached a short-term equilibrium.

Since July 28, the rupee registered a significant recovery against the US dollar, which comes in tandem with news that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will hold its Executive Board meeting on August 29.

The lender’s statement came after it was reported that Pakistan has secured commitments of financing during the current fiscal year, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia among the ‘friendly countries’ offering assurances.

Meanwhile, the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will be held today (Monday) to decide on the policy rate.

This will be the first MPC announcement after the government on Friday appointed Jameel Ahmed, as the new governor of the central bank for a period of five years.

Most analysts are expecting no change in the monetary policy.

This is an intra-day update