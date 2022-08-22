AGL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.76%)
ANL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
AVN 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.54%)
BOP 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.19%)
EPCL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.67%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
FFL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.26%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.79%)
GGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.9%)
GTECH 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.17%)
LOTCHEM 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.38%)
MLCF 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.53%)
OGDC 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.4%)
PAEL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.84%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.72%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.16%)
TPL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
TPLP 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.16%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
TRG 96.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.32%)
UNITY 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.84%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.03%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.83%)
BR100 4,270 Decreased By -64.8 (-1.49%)
BR30 15,700 Decreased By -281.2 (-1.76%)
KSE100 42,918 Decreased By -352.6 (-0.81%)
KSE30 16,254 Decreased By -144.8 (-0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: Rupee trades above 215 against US dollar

Recorder Report Published August 22, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 12:27pm

The rupee recorded a dip against the US dollar, and was hovering at 215-216 level in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At around 12:15pm, the rupee was being quoted at 215.51, a depreciation of Re0.86 or 0.39%, against the greenback during intra-day trading.

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

The rupee closed the previous week with a marginal gain of 0.4%, settling at 214.65 on Friday with analysts believing that the currency has reached a short-term equilibrium.

Since July 28, the rupee registered a significant recovery against the US dollar, which comes in tandem with news that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will hold its Executive Board meeting on August 29.

The lender’s statement came after it was reported that Pakistan has secured commitments of financing during the current fiscal year, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia among the ‘friendly countries’ offering assurances.

Meanwhile, the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will be held today (Monday) to decide on the policy rate.

This will be the first MPC announcement after the government on Friday appointed Jameel Ahmed, as the new governor of the central bank for a period of five years.

Most analysts are expecting no change in the monetary policy.

This is an intra-day update

MPC Dollar rate PKR VS USD usd rate pkr rate rupee rate SBP MPC

Comments

1000 characters
Syed Zulfiqar Ali Aug 22, 2022 12:08pm
Good indication but temporary. It require Government's strict control over Foreign Exchange companies binding them to collect CNIC / ID number of each person requiring single forex amount. And these should be monitored by SBP as well.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Intra-day update: Rupee trades above 215 against US dollar

Terror case: Imran Khan files pre-arrest bail plea in IHC

Framework agreement with Denmark: Cabinet sets aside PPRA concerns

Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar

HBL to represent country at SCO-IBA Council moot in Tashkent

Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

US commits to Afghan asset talks despite frustration with Taliban

IHC refers FBR ‘malpractice’ case to FTO

Superannuation: govt mulling retaining ‘good’ officers

Flood relief likely to find focus

Read more stories