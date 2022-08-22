Intra-day update: Rupee falls to 216 level against US dollar

Pakistan's rupee registered a drop of 0.7% against the US dollar, and was hovering at the 216-217 level in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At around 1:45pm, the rupee was being quoted at 216.25, a depreciation of Rs1.6 or 0.73%, against the greenback during intra-day trading.

The rupee closed the previous week with a marginal gain of 0.4%, settling at 214.65 on Friday with analysts believing that the currency has reached a short-term equilibrium.

Since July 28, the rupee registered a significant recovery against the US dollar, which comes in tandem with news that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will hold its Executive Board meeting on August 29.

The lender’s statement came after it was reported that Pakistan has secured commitments of financing during the current fiscal year, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia among the ‘friendly countries’ offering assurances.

On the current trend, analysts said markets are reacting to political developments, which have flared up after the Islamabad police on Saturday night registered a First Information Report (FIR) against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for terrorising police as well as the judiciary in his speech at F-9 Park on Saturday.

“If the political situation worsens, it will be reflected in the market and vice versa,” Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited, told Business Recorder.

The analyst was of the view that the rupee would trade in the 215-220 range. “The dollar is strengthening in international markets. Meanwhile, the rupee is approaching its fair value after the REER (Real Effective Exchange Rate) inched up to 98,” he said.

Meanwhile, the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will be held today (Monday) to decide on the policy rate.

This will be the first MPC announcement after the government on Friday appointed Jameel Ahmed, as the new governor of the central bank for a period of five years.

Most analysts are expecting no change in the monetary policy.

This is an intra-day update