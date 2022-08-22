AGL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.76%)
ANL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.39%)
AVN 82.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.38%)
BOP 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
EFERT 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
EPCL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.67%)
FCCL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
FFL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.12%)
FLYNG 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.03%)
GGGL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
GGL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.18%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.81%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.17%)
LOTCHEM 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.68%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.6%)
OGDC 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-2.17%)
PAEL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.02%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
TELE 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.24%)
TPL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.77%)
TPLP 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.16%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
TRG 96.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.87%)
UNITY 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.45%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.18%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.14%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -66.3 (-1.53%)
BR30 15,707 Decreased By -274.3 (-1.72%)
KSE100 42,940 Decreased By -330.9 (-0.76%)
KSE30 16,255 Decreased By -143.2 (-0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may test support at $1,744

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2022 10:34am

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a support at $1,744 per ounce, a break below which could cause a fall into $1,729-$1,736 range.

The metal is riding on a wave c, which has travelled far below its 161.8% projection level of $1,762. Chances are it may extend to $1,736.

The support at $1,744 is strengthened by another one at $1,742.

It is not very clear if these supports could work together to trigger a bounce.

Such a bounce will most likely be limited to $1,754. On the daily chart, the support at $1,755 has been broken.

Spot gold may rise into $1,801-$1,812 range

The break opened the way towards $1,727.

The lower the metal drops, the more unlikely it retests a falling trendline.

A break above $1,755, now a resistance, may lead to a gain to $1,779.

Gold Prices Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may test support at $1,744

Intra-day update: Rupee trades above 215 against US dollar

Terror case: Imran Khan files pre-arrest bail plea in IHC

Framework agreement with Denmark: Cabinet sets aside PPRA concerns

Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar

HBL to represent country at SCO-IBA Council moot in Tashkent

Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

US commits to Afghan asset talks despite frustration with Taliban

IHC refers FBR ‘malpractice’ case to FTO

Superannuation: govt mulling retaining ‘good’ officers

Flood relief likely to find focus

Read more stories