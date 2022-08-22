Gold hits lowest in more than 3 weeks on stronger dollar, Fed worries

Gold prices hit their lowest in more than three weeks on Monday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and expectations of more rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve to tame surging inflation.

Spot gold was flat at $1,747.55 per ounce, as of 0318 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 28 at $1,743.83 in early Asian trading. US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,761 per ounce.

“The upward resumption in the US dollar will of course be weighing on the gold market, but it seems to be more aligned with the simultaneous sell-off seen across bonds, stocks and currencies,” said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.

“Wherever there had been a period of false hopes such as the Federal Reserve slowing, those expectations appear to be immediately evaporating.”

The dollar rose to a more one-month high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Dollar’s strength sets gold on its longest losing streak since Nov

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to their highest in a month, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

The Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points in September amid expectations inflation has peaked and growing recession worries, according to economists in a Reuters poll.

Traders are now pricing in around a 46.5% chance of a 75-basis-point rate hike in September and a 53.5% chance of a 50-bp increase after recent hawkish remarks from Fed officials.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Speculators cut their net long COMEX gold position in the week to Aug. 16, data showed on Friday.

Elsewhere, spot silver gained 0.5% to $19.12 per ounce, platinum edged 0.1% higher to $896.74, and palladium rose 1% to $2,145.90.