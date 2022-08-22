AGL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.76%)
China stocks rise on cuts in lending benchmarks to revive economy

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2022 10:18am

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Monday, after the country cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference by a bigger margin to revive an economy hobbled by a property crisis and a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

China stocks end a tad lower

** The CSI300 Index went up 0.8% at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.6%.

** The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.2%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprise Index rose 0.5%.

** The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lowered by 5 basis points to 3.65% at the central bank’s monthly fixing, while the five-year LPR was slashed by 15 basis points to 4.30%.

** “Most home mortgages are linked to the 5Y loan prime rate. So this rate cut is obviously to reduce the burden on borrowers,” said Iris Pang, Greater China chief economist, ING.

** “At the same time, some local governments have started to lend to property developers to continue the construction of uncompleted homes. The two measures together should reduce the concern of existing home mortgage borrowers.”

** The real estate sub-index rose 0.5%, following a 2.7% jump in the previous session on LPR cut expectations.

** In addition to the property segment, the five-year LPR cut will also benefit rate-sensitive sectors including infrastructure, said Chen Jiahe, chief investment officer of Beijing-based family office Novem Arcae Technologies.

** The asymmetrical cuts “make people more willing to invest in long-term projects, like infrastructure and renewable energy”, he added.

** The energy sub-index gained 1.7%, resource surged 2.4%, while non-ferrous metal soared 3%.

** New energy vehicles and automobiles both added about 2.5%.

** “Going forward, I expect more policy measures to solve the property market riddle,” said David Chao, Global Market Strategist, Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) at Invesco.

** Mainland developers traded in Hong Kong also jumped 1.7%, while tech giants listed in the city were almost flat.

