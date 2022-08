HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks began Monday with losses following a sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by renewed worries about central bank interest rate hikes and the impact on the economy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.01 percent, or 200.61 points, to 19,572.42.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.26 percent, or 8.37 points, to 3,249.70, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.29 percent, or 6.50 points, to 2,201.48.