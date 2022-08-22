AGL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
Tokyo stocks open lower

AFP Published 22 Aug, 2022 09:32am

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday on renewed fears of interest rate hikes following hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.15 percent, or 331.43 points, to 28,598.90 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.85 percent, or 16.96 points, to 1,977.56.

The dollar stood at 137.10 yen, against 136.93 yen seen Friday in New York.

With the annual meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, coming up this week, investors are likely to refrain from “aggressively pursuing” gains, Okasan Online Securities said.

Rekindled concerns over rate hikes added to the cautious mood, after Fed speakers made comments that investors took to mean a slowdown in rate hikes may not be forthcoming after all.

Tokyo stocks close higher as yen loses value

Last week, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard reiterated his calls for another 0.75 percentage point hike, while San Francisco Fed chief Mary Daly said that raising rates by 50 or 75 basis points in September would be “reasonable”.

“While we may be close to the end of the beginning of the current tightening cycle, we are still a long way from the end,” senior FX strategist Rodrigo Catril from National Australia Bank said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group dropped 0.76 percent to 5,720 yen, Sony Group slid 1.04 percent to 11,875 yen and Toyota lost 0.69 percent to 2,135 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slumped 1.56 percent to 84,210 yen.

Tokyo stocks

