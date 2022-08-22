AGL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
ANL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.85%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.48%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
EFERT 79.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.17%)
EPCL 65.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
FCCL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.33%)
FFL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.12%)
FLYNG 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
GGGL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.37%)
GGL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.07%)
GTECH 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.92%)
LOTCHEM 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.28%)
MLCF 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.74%)
OGDC 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.34%)
PAEL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.72%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 19.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
TELE 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
TPL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
TPLP 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.16%)
TREET 26.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
TRG 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.61%)
UNITY 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.58%)
WAVES 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.87%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
BR100 4,283 Decreased By -51.7 (-1.19%)
BR30 15,771 Decreased By -210.5 (-1.32%)
KSE100 43,001 Decreased By -269.7 (-0.62%)
KSE30 16,286 Decreased By -112.9 (-0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Futures spread up 1942bps

Recorder Review Published 22 Aug, 2022 06:33am

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 1942bps to 19.50 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter also improved as average daily volumes increased by 11.4 percent to 110.36 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 99.10 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 9.7 percent to Rs 4.05 billion during this week against previous week’s average of Rs 3.69 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSX Trading activities Average daily traded value

Comments

1000 characters

Futures spread up 1942bps

Framework agreement with Denmark: Cabinet sets aside PPRA concerns

Flood relief likely to find focus

PTI retains NA-245 seat thru its Maulvi’s victory

Imran booked for ‘terrorising’ police, woman judge

Nine soldiers martyred as truck plunges into ravine

HBL to represent country at SCO-IBA Council moot in Tashkent

Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

IHC refers FBR ‘malpractice’ case to FTO

Superannuation: govt mulling retaining ‘good’ officers

Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat

Read more stories