Futures spread up 1942bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 1942bps to 19.50 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter also improved as average daily volumes increased by 11.4 percent to 110.36 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 99.10 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 9.7 percent to Rs 4.05 billion during this week against previous week’s average of Rs 3.69 billion.

