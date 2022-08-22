AGL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
ANL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.76%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.48%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
EFERT 79.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.2%)
EPCL 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
FCCL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
FFL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.27%)
FLYNG 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.37%)
GGGL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
GGL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.13%)
GTECH 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
MLCF 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.49%)
OGDC 83.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
PAEL 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.19%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 19.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
TELE 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
TPL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
TPLP 19.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.82%)
TREET 26.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
TRG 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.61%)
UNITY 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.84%)
WAVES 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.87%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,281 Decreased By -54 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,776 Decreased By -205.5 (-1.29%)
KSE100 42,990 Decreased By -280.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,281 Decreased By -117.2 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat

AFP Published August 22, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 09:55am

TOKYO: Japan is considering the deployment of more than 1,000 long-range cruise missiles to increase its ability to counter growing regional threats from China, local newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Sunday.

The country plans to upgrade its existing surface-to-ship missiles to extend their range from 100 kilometres (62 miles) to about 1,000 kilometres (620 miles), which would be enough to reach Chinese coastal areas as well as North Korea, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources.

Japan long range missile upgrades China threat

Comments

1000 characters

Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat

Framework agreement with Denmark: Cabinet sets aside PPRA concerns

Flood relief likely to find focus

PTI retains NA-245 seat thru its Maulvi’s victory

Imran booked for ‘terrorising’ police, woman judge

Nine soldiers martyred as truck plunges into ravine

HBL to represent country at SCO-IBA Council moot in Tashkent

Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

IHC refers FBR ‘malpractice’ case to FTO

Superannuation: govt mulling retaining ‘good’ officers

Read more stories