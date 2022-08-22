AGL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
Aug 22, 2022
Pakistan

Case against Imran Khan under consideration, says Sanaullah

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2022 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced on Sunday that federal government was considering to register a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for ‘threatening institutions and officials to deter them from performing their lawful duties.’

Rana Sanaullah said the Interior Ministry is in consultation with the Law Ministry to decide whether to register a fresh case or nominate Khan in a previous case.

Addressing the presser, the interior minister denied that PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was subjected to torture by Islamabad Police. He said the torture allegations leveled by Khan aimed at diverting attention from his ‘anti-state remarks.’

The minister claimed that his ministry had proof in the form of a telephonic conversation allegedly revealing Gill’s understanding with ARY News workers about uninterrupted 14-minute airtime to be given to him for speaking against the military.

He said an FIR was lodged against Gill as per the law for instigating army officers and soldiers, as the “state cannot tolerate such malicious conspiracies.”

He said Gill was produced before judicial magistrate within 24 hours and he was “absolutely fine and did not complain of torture.” He said the medical board did not indicate any torture in its report.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Police said on Sunday that it would continue to perform its duties diligently and that “anyone making threats and allegations will be dealt with according to the law.”

The statement came in response to the allegations of torture on Gill against IGP and DIG Islamabad leveled by the PTI chief.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

