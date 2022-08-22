AGL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
Pakistan

Islamabad police vow to take action against threats, false allegations

APP Published 22 Aug, 2022 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police on Sunday vowed action as per law against those threatening police or making false accusations.

Islamabad police responded to warnings issued by the PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the capital police a day ago, saying “anyone threatening the police or making false accusations will be dealt with according to the law.”

Reacting to the PTI chief’s statement, the capital police said in a tweet that it will continue to perform its duties diligently. It said the police had taken an oath to serve the nation at all times. All officers are rendering their services with complete responsibility and continue to discharge them.

The police is an organised institution and we are bound to perform our duties. It stated that the police could not indulge in any mismanagement.

Islamabad police reiterated that it will take lawful action against “all false allegations.”

