AGL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
ANL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.85%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.48%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
EFERT 79.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.17%)
EPCL 65.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
FCCL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.33%)
FFL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.12%)
FLYNG 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
GGGL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.37%)
GGL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.07%)
GTECH 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.92%)
LOTCHEM 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.28%)
MLCF 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.74%)
OGDC 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.34%)
PAEL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.72%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 19.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
TELE 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
TPL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
TPLP 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.16%)
TREET 26.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
TRG 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.61%)
UNITY 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.58%)
WAVES 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.87%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
BR100 4,283 Decreased By -51.7 (-1.19%)
BR30 15,771 Decreased By -210.5 (-1.32%)
KSE100 43,001 Decreased By -269.7 (-0.62%)
KSE30 16,286 Decreased By -112.9 (-0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Train schedule goes awry due to extreme weather conditions

APP Published 22 Aug, 2022 06:33am

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has yet not succeeded in maintaining the train schedule affected due to continued extraordinary rainy weather conditions across the country.

According to spokesperson, Railways administration has been trying its best to improve the schedule of trains.

Chief Executive Officer Farrukh Temur Ghilzai said in a video message a day ago said that PR officers and staff was struggling to keep the trains operative, despite heavy rains in Sindh and Balochistan which severely damaged the train track and other installations.

However, he hoped that the trains would get regularised as soon as weather would improve.

As per PR control room on Sunday , 1-Up Khyber Mail was 10:25 hours late, 5-Up Greenline Express 14:30 hours, 7-Up Tezgam 10 hrs, 9-Up Allama Iqbal Express 14:45 hrs, 11-Up Hazara Express 9:36 hrs, 13-Up Awam Express 6:20 hrs, 15-Up Karachi Express 3:35 hrs, 17-Up Millat Express 14:5 hrs,25-Up Bahauddin Zekriya Express 14:20 hrs, 27-Up Shalimar Express 6:50 hrs, 35-Up Sir Syed Express 14:20 hrs, 37-Up Fareed Express 8:10 hrs, 39-Up Jaffer Express 8:35 hrs, 41-Up Karakoram Express 2:20 hrs, 43-Up Shah Hussain Express 15:40 hrs, 45-Up Pakistan Express 12:20 hrs and 47-Up Rehman Baba Express trm 4:28 hrs, 103-Up Subak Kharam was 3 hours late.

The 2-Down Khyber Mail was 2:15 hours late, 6-Dn Greenline 9:15 hrs, 12-Dn Hazara Express 4:10 hrs, 14-Dn Awam Express 8:45 hrs, 16-Dn Karachi Express 12:50 hrs, 18-Dn Millat Express 12:35, 28-Dn Shalimar Express 2:25 hrs, 36-Dn Sir Syed Express 12:45 hrs, 38-Dn Fareed Express 2:35 hrs, 42-Dn Karakoram Express 1 hr, 44-Dn Shah Hussain Express 11:15 hours, 48-Dn Rehman Baba Express was 8:50 hours late.

PR spokesperson said that Railways was trying its best not to cancel any train and the train punctuality would get regularised soon.

Pakistan Railways Train schedule extreme weather conditions

Comments

1000 characters

Train schedule goes awry due to extreme weather conditions

Framework agreement with Denmark: Cabinet sets aside PPRA concerns

Flood relief likely to find focus

PTI retains NA-245 seat thru its Maulvi’s victory

Imran booked for ‘terrorising’ police, woman judge

Nine soldiers martyred as truck plunges into ravine

HBL to represent country at SCO-IBA Council moot in Tashkent

Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

IHC refers FBR ‘malpractice’ case to FTO

Superannuation: govt mulling retaining ‘good’ officers

Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat

Read more stories