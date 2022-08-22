AGL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.32%)
AVN 83.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.39%)
BOP 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.48%)
CNERGY 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
EFERT 79.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.87%)
EPCL 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.59%)
FCCL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
FFL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
FLYNG 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
GGGL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
GGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.9%)
GTECH 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.55%)
MLCF 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.95%)
OGDC 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.34%)
PAEL 16.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.22%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
TELE 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TPLP 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.42%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
TRG 96.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.92%)
UNITY 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.97%)
WAVES 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,291 Decreased By -44.1 (-1.02%)
BR30 15,787 Decreased By -194.2 (-1.22%)
KSE100 43,056 Decreased By -214.7 (-0.5%)
KSE30 16,312 Decreased By -86.5 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan edge Netherlands by nine runs in 3rd ODI

AFP Published 22 Aug, 2022 06:33am

ROTTERDAM: Pakistan beat the Netherlands by nine runs despite a brave effort by the home side in the third and final one-day international in Rotterdam on Sunday.

The Netherlands were all out for 197 in the final over in which they had needed 14 runs for a first-ever victory over Pakistan.

Tight bowling restricted Pakistan to just 206 with captain Babar Azam top scoring with 91.

In reply, Tom Cooper (62) and Vikramjit Singh (50) top scored for the Dutch but teenage fast bowler Naseem Shah with 5-33 proved key to Pakistan sweeping the series 3-0. Tight bowling by the Netherlands restricted Pakistan to just 206 runs with captain Babar Azam top scoring with 91 in the third one-day international in Rotterdam on Sunday.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat on a cool and slightly overcast day, with another big score expected off the dry and bat-friendly pitch.

But Dutch paceman Vivian Kingma struck early when the first ball of his bowling spell saw the bails flying in the second over, sending opener Abdullah Shafique back to the clubhouse at the VOC cricket ground for two runs.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals to see Pakistan edge to 150-5 by the 40th over.

Up-and-coming Dutch youngster Aryan Dutt took the crucial wicket of Azam — the world’s top-ranked ODI batsman — when the Pakistani captain was on 91 and seemed set for his 18th ODI century.

Azam pushed the ball into the air with Dutt diving and taking a brilliant one-handed catch for his 10th one-day international wicket.

Dutt eventually ended with figures of 34-1 following behind destroyer in chief Bas de Leede 50-3, who continues to make an impact in the Dutch squad both with bat and ball.

Pakistan Babar Azam Netherlands 3rd ODI

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan edge Netherlands by nine runs in 3rd ODI

Framework agreement with Denmark: Cabinet sets aside PPRA concerns

Flood relief likely to find focus

PTI retains NA-245 seat thru its Maulvi’s victory

Imran booked for ‘terrorising’ police, woman judge

Nine soldiers martyred as truck plunges into ravine

HBL to represent country at SCO-IBA Council moot in Tashkent

Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

IHC refers FBR ‘malpractice’ case to FTO

Superannuation: govt mulling retaining ‘good’ officers

Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat

Read more stories