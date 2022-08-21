AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Pakistan

9 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred, 4 injured in AJK road mishap

BR Web Desk Published August 21, 2022

Nine soldiers embraced martyrdom and four others got injured when a Pakistan Army vehicle met an accident and fell into a Nullah in the Shaujabad area of Bagh district in Azad Kashmir on Sunday morning, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the incident occurred while the soldiers were on routine military duty. The injured were moved to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi while funeral prayers for the martyrs were offered at Mangla garrison.

The press release added that Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and other military officials attended the funeral prayers.

The ISPR said the bodies will be sent back to their hometowns and buried with “full military honours”.

The truck was part of a military convoy but was ahead of other vehicles when it fell down the road shortly after the Shujaabad police post, according to post-in-charge Muhammad Altaf.

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic accident.

Taking to Twitter, PM Tanveer Ilyas paid homage to martyrs and prayed for the speedy recovery of their injured colleagues.

“They met this tragic accident in the line of their duty in the most difficult and rough terrains — a duty that makes us feel safe and secure in our homes. May Allah accept their martyrdom and grant speedy recovery to their injured colleagues. My condolences to the bereaved families and Pakistan Army,” he tweeted.

