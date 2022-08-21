Vote-count underway as polling ends for NA-245 Karachi by-election

Polling for the by-election in Karachi’s NA-245 constituency has ended and the counting of votes is currently underway to elect a representative for the seat that fell vacant after the death of PTI lawmaker Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Aaj News reported.

The polling began at 8:00 am and continued without any interruption till 5:00 pm. The voting time was extended for one more hour for polling stations 143 and 144.

The NA-245 by-poll is expected to be a three-way contest between Farooq Sattar, PTI’s Mahmood Maulvi and MQM-Pakistan’s Moeed Anwar.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up 263 polling stations, out of which 60 are declared sensitive and 203 most sensitive.

Rangers have been deployed at the most sensitive polling stations.

The Pakistan Army and Rangers will continue to be present as a quick response force during the polling process to deal with any emergency situation.

Meanwhile, the police also made a comprehensive security plan to maintain a law and order situation.

There are over 515,000 registered voters in the constituency, indicating an increase of 71,463 voters since the July 2018 general elections.

Jamshed Quarters and Ferozabad sub-divisions that include PECHS, Lines Area, Pakistan Quarters, Soldier Bazaar, New Town, Patel Para, Garden West, Martin Quarters, Teen Hatti, and PIB Colony are the areas of the constituency where polls are being held.

The by-election was scheduled to be held on July 27, however, the Election Commission of Pakistan had to postpone it due to torrential rains.

As polling was underway, PTI leader Imran Khan tweeted that his party was on its way to winning Karachi NA 245 election.

"Our camps are full of voters while opposition camps are empty. I am asking all our voters to go immediately to vote if they haven't already done so," he added.