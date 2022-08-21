Polling for by-election on NA-245 Karachi underway

Polling for a by-election on NA-245 Karachi is underway after the seat fell vacant following the death of Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain in June, Aaj News reported.

Polling began at 8am and would continue till 5pm without any break.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up 263 polling stations, out of which 60 are declared sensitive and 203 most sensitive.

Rangers have been deployed at the most sensitive polling stations.

The Pakistan Army and Rangers will continue to be present as a quick response force during the polling process to deal with any emergency situation.

Meanwhile, the police also made a comprehensive security plan to maintain a law and order situation.

There are over 515,000 registered voters in the constituency, indicating an increase of 71,463 voters since the July 2018 general elections.

Jamshed Quarters and Ferozabad sub-divisions that include PECHS, Lines Area, Pakistan Quarters, Soldier Bazaar, New Town, Patel Para, Garden West, Martin Quarters, Teen Hatti, and PIB Colony are the areas of the constituency where polls are being held.

The by-election was scheduled to be held on July 27, however, the Election Commission of Pakistan had to postpone it due to torrential rains.