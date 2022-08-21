AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Pakistan condoles loss of life in tragic accident in Turkiye

Published 21 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD: We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic traffic accident in Gaziantep, Turkiye, resulting in the loss of a number of precious lives and injuries to many more. We seek Allah Almighty’s blessings for the departed souls, and pray for swift recovery of the injured.

We also convey our deepest condolences to the brotherly people and Government of Turkiye in this hour of sorrow, according to a notification released by Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

