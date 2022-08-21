WAPDA says Tarbela reservoir has filled to capacity

LAHORE: The mega water reservoir of Tarbela has filled to its maximum level of 1550 feet above mean sea level, resulting in 5.827 million acre-feet (MAF) of water in the dam, which is a good omen for agriculture and hydel power generation in Pakistan in the days to come, said the data released by Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

It said Tarbela Dam is considered to be an iconic project for the contribution it has been making towards the development of Pakistan since 1974 by releasing the stored water for agriculture, mitigating floods, and providing low-cost hydel electricity to the national grid.

Tarbela reservoir has a live water storage capacity of 5.826 MAF. Besides, Tarbela is the biggest electricity generation facility in Pakistan with an installed capacity of 4888 megawatts (MW), which will further increase to 6418 MW after the completion of the Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project.

As per the hydrological data, the river inflows, outflows, and the reservoir level at Tarbela, Mangla, and Chashma along with the water situation at the barrages is up to the optimum level.

According to the data, water inflows of Kabul at Nowshera is 69400 cusecs with outflows of 69400 cusecs, followed by inflows of Jhelum at Mangla 26700 cusecs and outflows of 10000 cusecs, inflows of Chenab at Marala 76100 cusecs and outflows 54300 cusecs.

So far as barrages are concerned, Jinnah inflows 276000 cusecs and outflows 271500 cusecs, Chashma inflows 386000 cusecs and outflows 386000 cusecs, Taunsa inflows 437700 cusecs and outflows 437700 cusecs, Guddu inflows 361800 cusecs and outflows 361800 cusecs Sukkur inflows 351100 cusecs and outflows 351100 cusecs.

