QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Nargis Baloch was shot dead by unknown men riding a motorbike near Balochistan University.

According to details, PTI leader Nargis Baloch was shot dead near Quetta’s Balochistan University by unknown men. It is to be noted that Nargis’s two children were shot dead earlier this year.

Earlier on August 6, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Malik Liaquat had been injured after unknown people shot at his vehicle.