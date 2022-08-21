AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JI says delay in LG polls not acceptable

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2022 06:30am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that neither his party nor the Karachiites would accept any further delay in local bodies’ elections.

Addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, he said that despite the Election Commission of Pakistan’s final announcement of holding the local government polls on August 28 and the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision in its favour, some political parties still desire to get the polls further delayed.

He said some ruling parties that have actively participated in bye-polls of the national assembly constituencies are afraid of the local government elections and thus want an ‘escape route’.

He alleged that the MQM-P and PTI stabbed the Karachiites in back by notifying and legalizing ‘flawed results’ of the last census and by extending the quota system to indefinite period of time. He said that the fresh census would only be accepted if conducted under the defacto formula.

Talking about the post-rains scenario, he said that the roads network in Karachi has totally collapsed, adding there was not a single road in the megacity that is fully intact.

He said that the JI has fought the case of Karachi and Karachiites at all available forums. This party has served the megacity in the past and will do so in future if elected.

He said that his party is staging a ‘Karachi Rights March’ on August 21 (today) at the University Road and appealed the masses to join it.

Sindh Government LG polls ECP JI Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

