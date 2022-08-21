AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Pakistan

IBA, AKU team up to improve state of higher education

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2022 06:33am

KARACHI: Two of the finest higher educational institutions of Pakistan, the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi and the Aga Khan University (AKU) are coming together to take the quality of higher education to the next level.

In a meeting held at the IBA Karachi, Main Campus, the heads of both institutes, Dr S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director, IBA Karachi and Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin, President AKU, discussed various avenues where their respective organisations can play major roles to create positive societal impact through their collaborative efforts.

Dr Zaidi and Dr Shahabuddin discussed the means of collaboration which includes research opportunities for faculty and students, along with enhancing cooperation in student trainings and developmental projects.

Dr Zaidi emphasised on the importance of the academic engagement between IBA and AKU and was keen to see the positive contributions through the various projects both the institutions will partake in.

Elated by the upcoming collaboration, Dr Shahabuddin said, “I am delighted to see the partnership between my alma mater, IBA and Aga Khan University growing in education, research and capacity building. We look forward to working together to increase our impact in these areas.”

The IBA team members included the Dean, School of Business Studies, Dr Abdullah Zafar Sheikh and Dean, School of Mathematics and Computer Science, Dr Shakeel Khoja and other members of the faculty and staff.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IBA Aga Khan University quality of higher education

