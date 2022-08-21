Meeting with Punjab governor: Norwegian envoy calls for strengthening bilateral cooperation

LAHORE: Emphasising the need to further promote bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in various fields including information technology and telecom, Norwegian Ambassador to Pakistan Albert said on Saturday that mutual trade between Pakistan and Norway is increasing day by day, which will further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

He said this during a meeting with the Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House, Lahore on Saturday. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest and enhancement of bilateral relations including trade were discussed. Consul General Naveen Farid was also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that there is a need to increase exports in other sectors including textile with Norway. He said that Punjab has excellent investment opportunities in various sectors including energy and communication sector. “Pakistani women are working side by side with men in every sector while women universities have been established across the country to educate and empower women,” he said.

He said that as a chancellor he is working on various consortia including women education and women empowerment in universities. He further said that all the minorities living in Pakistan have equal rights according to the constitution.

Norwegian Ambassador Albert said that the Pakistani community in Norway is very active and they are playing an important role in the development of social and cultural relations.

