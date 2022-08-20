AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Thakur takes three wickets as India restrict Zimbabwe to 161

AFP Published August 20, 2022 Updated August 20, 2022 04:52pm

HARARE: Shardul Thakur took three wickets as India bowled Zimbabwe out for 161 runs in Harare on Saturday in the second of three one-day internationals.

The medium-fast bowler replaced Deepak Chahar in the only change from the team that won the first match by 10 wickets two days ago.

Thakur, known as the Paighar Express after the town north of Mumbai where he was born, captured the wickets of opener Innocent Kaia, captain Regis Chakabva and lower-order Luke Jongwe.

The prized wicket of Sikandar Raza, who hit two centuries in a ODI series victory over Bangladesh this month, fell to Kuldeep Yadav after the Pakistan-born batsman scored 16.

Only former Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams and unbeaten Ryan Burl made any impact against the Indian attack, scoring 42 and 39 respectively.

Williams averaged a run a ball in his stand, compiling his total off 42 deliveries, including a six and three fours.

Burl was slightly less brisk, facing 47 balls, but also struck a six and three fours at Harare Sports Club.

Opening batsmen Gill, Dhawan star as India crush Zimbabwe in ODI

India rested several stars, including star batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, for a first visit to the southern Africa nation since 2016.

Head coach Rahul Dravid also took a break after recent trips to England and the West Indies with VVS Laxman taking charge for the Harare series, which ends on Monday.

India are preparing for the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates this month, with their opening fixture against arch rivals Pakistan on August 28.

