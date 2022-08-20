India seek ODI series win after putting Zimbabwe in to bat

HARARE: India won the toss and chose to bowl in Harare on Saturday as they sought a series-clinching second straight victory over Zimbabwe in a three match one-day international series.

“The pitch appears better and a lot harder than two days ago,” said Indian captain KL Rahul.

“There is a bit in the air and, hopefully, we can bowl really well again.”

The tourists made one change from the team that cruised to a 10-wicket win on Thursday with Shardul Thakar replacing Deepak Chahar.

Zimbabwe changed two of their side with Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tanaka Chivanga coming in for Tadiwanashe Marumani and Richard Ngarava.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (capt, wkt), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (capt), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wkt), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Umpires: Iknow Chabi (ZIM), Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

TV umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)