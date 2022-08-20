AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
ANL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 84.96 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.81%)
BOP 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.93%)
CNERGY 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
EFERT 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 65.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.01%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 30.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.87%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 84.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PAEL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 19.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
TELE 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
TRG 97.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,981 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,271 Decreased By -210.9 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,399 Decreased By -77 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India seek ODI series win after putting Zimbabwe in to bat

AFP Published 20 Aug, 2022 02:02pm

HARARE: India won the toss and chose to bowl in Harare on Saturday as they sought a series-clinching second straight victory over Zimbabwe in a three match one-day international series.

“The pitch appears better and a lot harder than two days ago,” said Indian captain KL Rahul.

“There is a bit in the air and, hopefully, we can bowl really well again.”

The tourists made one change from the team that cruised to a 10-wicket win on Thursday with Shardul Thakar replacing Deepak Chahar.

Zimbabwe changed two of their side with Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tanaka Chivanga coming in for Tadiwanashe Marumani and Richard Ngarava.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (capt, wkt), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (capt), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wkt), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Umpires: Iknow Chabi (ZIM), Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

TV umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

India Cricket Zimbabwe

Comments

1000 characters

India seek ODI series win after putting Zimbabwe in to bat

Export strategy outlining actions, priorities unveiled

Imran claims Gill was ‘sexually abused’ in custody

CASA-1000 project stalled over Afghanistan turmoil

PMD warns Karachi at risk of urban flooding, water logging in next rain spell

Weekly SPI inflation shatters records, rises to 42.31pc YoY

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

33 categories, 860 products: ECC approves lifting of ban on wide range of goods

Russia is China’s top oil supplier for 3rd month in July

Power Division accuses IPPs of ‘over invoicing’

MPs should not amend constitution to serve their own interests: SC

Read more stories