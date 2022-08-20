KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (August 19, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
355,277,214 190,481,788 8,069,146,926 4,766,257,981
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 447,649,473 (627,463,690) (179,814,217)
Local Individuals 5,591,963,763 -5,527,306,379 64,657,384
Local Corporates 3,263,777,050 -3,148,620,216 115,156,833
