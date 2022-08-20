Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 19, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,270.65
High: 43,533.12
Low: 43,232.74
Net Change: 210.85
Volume (000): 113,548
Value (000): 4,230,136
Makt Cap (000) 1,703,404,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,717.93
NET CH. (-) 1.43
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,413.00
NET CH. (-) 63.52
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,171.59
NET CH. (-) 73.88
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,982.29
NET CH. (-) 83.24
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,016.12
NET CH. (-) 6.80
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,814.77
NET CH. (+) 24.49
------------------------------------
As on: 19-August-2022
====================================
