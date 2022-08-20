KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 19, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,270.65 High: 43,533.12 Low: 43,232.74 Net Change: 210.85 Volume (000): 113,548 Value (000): 4,230,136 Makt Cap (000) 1,703,404,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,717.93 NET CH. (-) 1.43 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,413.00 NET CH. (-) 63.52 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,171.59 NET CH. (-) 73.88 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,982.29 NET CH. (-) 83.24 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,016.12 NET CH. (-) 6.80 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,814.77 NET CH. (+) 24.49 ------------------------------------ As on: 19-August-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022