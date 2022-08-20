AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
ANL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 84.96 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.81%)
BOP 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.93%)
CNERGY 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
EFERT 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 65.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.01%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 30.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.87%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 84.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PAEL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 19.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
TELE 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
TRG 97.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,981 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,271 Decreased By -210.9 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,399 Decreased By -77 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2022 03:41am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd      17-08-2022   19-08-2022   50%(i)           15-08-2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd      17-08-2022   19-08-2022   40%(i)           15-08-2022
United Bank Ltd                  17-08-2022   19-08-2022   40%(ii)          15-08-2022
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                      16-08-2022   22-08-2022
Fauji Fertilizer
Bin Qasim Ltd                    19-08-2022   25-08-2022                                  25-08-2022
Engro Polymer
& Chemicals Ltd                  23-08-2022   25-08-2022   25%(ii)          19-08-2022
Engro Polymer
& Chemicals Ltd
(Preference)                     23-08-2022   25-08-2022   3.7%(ii)         19-08-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd                  24-08-2022   26-08-2022   17.50%(ii),10%B  22-08-2022
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd        22-08-2022   29-08-2022
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd        22-08-2022   29-08-2022   NIL                            29-08-2022
Waves Home Appliances Ltd        22-08-2022   29-08-2022   NIL                            29-08-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd              23-08-2022   29-08-2022                                  29-08-2022
The United Insurance Co. of
Pakistan Ltd                     25-08-2022   29-08-2022   15%(ii)          23-08-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                  24-08-2022   30-08-2022                                  30-08-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd            29-08-2022   30-08-2022   110%(ii)         25-08-2022
Worldcall Telecom Ltd            23-08-2022   31-08-2022   NIL                            31-08-2022
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd
Term Finance                     25-08-2022   31-08-2022
(PESC1) Pakistan
Energy Sukuk-1                   26-08-2022   31-08-2022
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                      30-08-2022   31-08-2022   500%(ii)         26-08-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                     30-08-2022   31-08-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd           30-08-2022   1-09-2022    15%(ii)          26-08-2022
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd             27-08-2022   2-09-2022
Allied Bank Ltd                  31-08-2022   2-09-2022    20%(ii)          29-08-2022
MCB Bank Ltd                     01-09-2022   3-09-2022    40%(ii)          30-08-2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir
Siddiqui & Co. Ltd               30-08-2022   6-09-2022
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd         31-08-2022   6-09-2022    100%(F)          29-08-2022    06-09-2022
Ados Pakistan Ltd                01-09-2022   8-09-2022                                   08-09-2022
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd          07-09-2022   14-09-2022   NIL                            14-09-2022
Attock Petroleum Ltd             14-09-2022   20-09-2022   300%(F)25%(B)    12-09-2022    20-09-2022
Attock Refinery Ltd              14-09-2022   20-09-2022   100%(F)          12-09-2022    20-09-2022
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd           14-09-2022   20-09-2022   500%(F)          12-09-2022    20-09-2022
Colgate-Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd                   20-09-2022   26-09-2022   280%(F),15%B     16-09-2022    26-09-2022
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd         20-09-2022   27-09-2022   200%(F)          16-09-2022    27-09-2022
ICI Pakistan Ltd                 21-09-2022   27-09-2022   150%(F)          19-09-2022    27-09-2022
Lucky Cement Ltd                 20-09-2022   28-09-2022   NIL                            28-09-2022
Pakistan Cables Ltd              21-09-2022   28-09-2022   65%(F),15%B      19-09-2022    28-09-2022
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd       22-09-2022   28-09-2022   620%(F)          20-09-2022    28-09-2022
Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd  22-09-2022   28-09-2022   10% B            20-09-2022    28-09-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd       12-10-2022   19-10-2022   15%(F)           10-10-2022    19-10-2022
National Refinery Ltd            12-10-2022   19-10-2022   150%(F)          10-10-2022    19-10-2022
Amreli Steels Ltd                10-10-2022   20-10-2022                                  20-10-2022
MCB-ARIF HABIB SAVINGS
AND INV. LTD.                    17-10-2022   24-10-2022   10%(F)           13-10-2022    24-10-2022
Data Textiles Ltd                                                                         10-08-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure in the ratio of 100 shares for WAVES the

shareholders will get 20 shares of WHALE ***

Book Closure for Substantial Acquisition of

Voting Shares and Takeovers **

Book Closure in the ratio of 1000 shares for NCL the

shareholders will get 780 shares of NCPL *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Imran claims Gill was ‘sexually abused’ in custody

CASA-1000 project stalled over Afghanistan turmoil

German dependence on China growing

Budget deficit target missed

Weekly SPI inflation shatters records, rises to 42.31pc YoY

33 categories, 860 products: ECC approves lifting of ban on wide range of goods

Power Division accuses IPPs of ‘over invoicing’

Jameel Ahmed appointed governor of SBP

MPs should not amend constitution to serve their own interests: SC

Exam paper marking work: FTO terms 10pc WHT on teaching community ‘discriminatory’

Read more stories